KINGSPORT - Lance Hensley, 36, of Kingsport, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, October 31, 2020. Born in Kingsport, where he resided all of his life, he enjoyed spending time with his kids, racing, and hiking.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald and Rebecca Hensley; and brother-in-law, George Smith.
Lance is survived by his wife Brittany Hensley of Kingsport; three children, Sophia, Paisley, and Connor Hensley of Kingsport; mother-in-law, Melanie Duff and husband Todd; father-in-law, Travis Lady and wife Jessica of Kingsport; sisters, Teresa Hensley Smith of Kingsport, and Tammy Espinosa and husband Frank of Charlotte, NC; brother-in-law, Dalton Lady and wife Rachel; special niece, Jacy Smith; and nephew, Matthew Jesse Espinosa; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. A Celebration of Life will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Bruce Crumbley, Jr. officiating.