Lance Hensley Nov 2, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - Lance Hensley, 36, of Kingsport, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, October 31, 2020.Arrangements will be announce by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kingsport Lance Hensley Arrangement Pass Away Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.