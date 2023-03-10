MT. CARMEL – Lana Robin Hutchins, 57 of Mt Carmel, went to be with the Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at her residence following a brief illness. Born in Kingsport, she had lived in Mt Carmel for most of her life. She was a cherished mother, sister, Mamaw and friend. She was a warrior and will always be. Robin’s faith in Jesus always remained no matter what trials and tribulations she faced. Robin never met a stranger and always had a bright smile on her face when greeted. She loved and cherished her children and grandchildren with all of her heart. Her grandchildren brought her so much joy and she was very proud to be called Mamaw.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Betty Meade Hutchins.

