MT. CARMEL – Lana Robin Hutchins, 57 of Mt Carmel, went to be with the Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at her residence following a brief illness. Born in Kingsport, she had lived in Mt Carmel for most of her life. She was a cherished mother, sister, Mamaw and friend. She was a warrior and will always be. Robin’s faith in Jesus always remained no matter what trials and tribulations she faced. Robin never met a stranger and always had a bright smile on her face when greeted. She loved and cherished her children and grandchildren with all of her heart. Her grandchildren brought her so much joy and she was very proud to be called Mamaw.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Betty Meade Hutchins.
Lana is survived by her daughter, Victoria Arnold (Brent Boggs) son, Kevin Simpson (Natalie); grandchildren, Lily Johnson, Rose, Iris and Briar Simpson and Parker Boggs; sisters, Anita Mattera (Tiberio) and Diana Moffitt (Eric); brothers, Danny Hutchins (Melanie) and Steven Hutchins (Shirley); several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Sunday, March 12, 2023 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill.
A funeral service will follow at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Craig Needham officiating.