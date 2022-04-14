SURGOINSVILLE - Lala Geraldine Rimer Drinnon, age 85, of Surgoinsville, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on Thursday evening, April 7, 2022, at the home of her daughter, Lala Drinnon Campbell.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 - 2:00 pm Friday, April 15, 2022 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Elser Bailey officiating. Graveside service will immediately follow at Longs Bend Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Longs Bend Cemetery Fund at 311 Ridgehaven Rd. Surgoinsville, TN 37873. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.