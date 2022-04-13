SURGOINSVILLE - Lala Geraldine Rimer Drinnon, age 85, of Surgoinsville, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on Thursday evening, April 7, 2022, at the home of her daughter, Lala Drinnon Campbell. She grew up in the Honeycutt and Longs Bend communities and was a member of Longs Bend Baptist Church.
Geraldine was a life-long homemaker. She greatly appreciated her long-time neighbors, Ova and Jack Price and Morris and Doris Ann Price Rogers. She had a love for all animals, especially her cat Teddy. She enjoyed selling goose eggs at Easter for people to use as the prize egg in Easter egg hunts and selling ducks and turkeys, particularly at Thanksgiving.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Guy A. Drinnon; son-in-law, Ernest C. Campbell, Jr.; parents, Jim and Lura Mae Cook Rimer; brothers and sisters, Mae Bailey, Roxie Rimer, Odell Rimer, Lochiel Bellamy, Hillard Rimer, Bill Rimer, Blannie Williams, Donald Rimer and Crattie Rimer; special aunts, Rause Rimer and Nellie Rimer Frazier.
She is survived by her daughter, Lala Drinnon Campbell of Church Hill and friend Mark; son, Benny Drinnon and wife Suzanne Rutherford Drinnon of Surgoinsville; grandson, Christopher Drinnon and wife Jenny Taylor Drinnon of White Pine; granddaughter, Jessica Drinnon Linkous and husband Dusty Linkous of Church Hill; grandson, Matthew Drinnon of Surgoinsville and friend Bridgette Tunnell Davis of Rogersville; great grandchildren, Zoey Drinnon, Kyler Drinnon, Colton Linkous, Aubrey Linkous and Rhett Drinnon; sister-in-law, Janice Drinnon Johnson and husband JD Johnson of Surgoinsville; brother-in-law, Don Drinnon and wife Mildred Wilson Drinnon of Surgoinsville; special animal friends, Teddy and Miss Sunshine; special new friends, Elaine and Larry Lyall of Church Hill; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Amedisys Hospice Care team of Kingsport.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 - 2:00 pm Friday, April 15, 2022 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Elser Bailey officiating. Graveside service will immediately follow at Longs Bend Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Longs Bend Cemetery Fund at 311 Ridgehaven Rd. Surgoinsville, TN 37873. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.