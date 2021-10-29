SURGOINSVILLE – Lahonna Dawn “Honnie” Charles, 34, went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 25, 2021, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Lahonna was born on February 12, 1987, to Jessica Rene (White) Charles and James David Charles. Lahonna attended Volunteer High School and worked at SL America Corp. in Clinton, TN. She was loved and adored by her son, family, and friends. Lahonna had such a beautiful soul, her smile and laugh were infectious. She brought sunshine into everyone’s day, and touched so many lives through her recovery, and they touched hers. There were so many special ladies at Volunteers for Recovery that helped change her heart by being her mentor and friends. She loved each of you and was proud to have you by her side during her journey. She was saved and baptized and let God lead her in her journey. She was a very happy, confident, loving, and caring woman that loved her son with all her heart (she always told him to the moon and back and everywhere I go, and he always told her. She told him that every day.)
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Herbert, and Betty Jo White, and Lee, and Matilda Charles.
Lahonna is survived by her eight year old son, the love of her life, Dillon Wayne Charles; her mother, Rene Charles; brother, Dee Charles; her dad, and stepmom, James David, and Lisa Charles; stepsisters, Jessica, and Brittany Charles, Jessie Bailey; stepbrother, Chris Helton; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; her amazing family at Volunteers for Recovery, and her work family at SL America Corp; a very special love, Chris Corum; and a dear friend, Lee “Red” Ashmore.
A visitation will be held from 1:00 – 4:00 PM on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home for anyone that wants to view Lahonna and pay their respects. A funeral service will follow at 4:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Bishop Paul Holt officiating. Lahonna will be cremated, and a private graveside service will be held at a later date.
A special thank you for all the calls, messages, for sharing how much Lahonna touched your lives, all who helped our family during this time, and the staff at Johnson – Arrowood Funeral Home.
