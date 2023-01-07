KINGSPORT - LaGretta Doris Aquilina, age 70 of Kingsport, Tennessee went to be with her Savior Saturday, December 24, 2022. She passed in the arms of family in the comfort of her home.

LaGretta Doris was born March 17, 1952, in New River, TN. She was the loving daughter of the late Leamon Marlow and Delores “Duck” Lowe. LaGretta Doris graduated from Lake City High School in 1970 and then enlisted in the US Air Force. While stationed overseas she met and married Raymond T. Aquilina, DDS on March 12, 1977, at Clark Air Force Base, Philippines. After her service she relocated to the areas surrounding Tampa, Florida where she raised her family. She returned to her home state of Tennessee in 2003 following the passing of her husband, to be close to her siblings.

