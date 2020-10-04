WISE, VA - Lacy Doyal Mefford, 88, passed away quietly in his sleep on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Doyal was born in Esserville, VA.
He was a self-taught musician who sang for over 70 years and an accomplished artist whose paintings touched people’s hearts. He was a coal miner and a UMWA supporter for 40 years. He dedicated his life to working for his family and church. He leaves many friends and family to remember him and his life.
Mr. Mefford was preceded in death by his son, Jerry Lee Mefford; parents, Gus and Mildred Mefford; two infant brothers; and his best friend and brother, Lester Mefford.
Surviving are his wife, Wilma Ruth Mefford of Norton; son, Wayne Mefford and wife Cindy of Wise; daughters, Juanita Ring and husband Brice of Castlewood, Robin McCarthy of Wise and Michele Stapleton of Wise; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sisters, Christine Hawkins of Wise and Priscilla Earnest of Castlewood; brother and picking buddy and singing partner, Archie Carroll Mefford of Wise; several nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation for Lacy Doyal Mefford will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 1:30 P.M. to 2:30 P.M. at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. Graveside services and burial will follow in the Wells Cemetery Esserville, VA. We will be following State mandated social distancing and occupancy. Masks are required and will not be supplied by the family or funeral home. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.