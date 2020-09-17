BLOUNTVILLE - L.B. Cole, 92, of Blountville, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 14, 2020. He was born in Blountville, TN on June 7, 1928 to the late Martha “Janie” and Ben “Dutch” Cole. L.B. was a lifelong resident of Blountville, graduating from Blountville High. He retired from the Mead after 44 years of service as an instrument repair technician. When he was not working, L.B. enjoyed bowling. He was a member of several bowling leagues in Kingsport, including the Mead League. L.B. was also an avid hunter and fisherman, who enjoyed the outdoors. He and his wife, Helen, enjoyed traveling, often on the spur of the moment. L.B. was a lifelong member of the Holly Springs United Methodist Church. He will be remembered by his family as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend.
Including his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters, Ruth Morgan and Lois Duncan and brother, Jim Cole.
Those left to cherish L.B.’s memory include his wife of 70 years, Helen Cole; son, David Cole and wife Darlene; daughters, Teresa Cole and Patsy Little and husband Greg; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brothers, W.C. Cole and Larry Cole and wife Janie; and many special friends.
The family will receive friends at East Lawn Funeral Home on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:00pm with funeral services for follow at 2:00pm with Rev. Greg Fletcher officiating.
L.B. will be laid to rest following the funeral service at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of the Apostles.
Family will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave., 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001. www.alzfdn.org
Online condolences may be made to the Cole family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Cole family.