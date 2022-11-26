Kylen Rhea Vaughn Nov 26, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Kylen Rhea Vaughn, 12, of Kingsport, passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022, of injuries from an accident.Arrangements will be announced later by Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you