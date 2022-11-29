KINGSPORT - Kylen Rhea Vaughn 12, of Kingsport, passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022 of injuries in an accident.
He had lived in Kingsport all his life.
Kylen was attending Sullivan Heights Middle School where he played football. He enjoyed fishing, being outdoors, camping and loved spending time with his family, where he was the “life of the party”.
Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Kayla Vaughn; sister, Kymberlynn Vaughn; special sister, Kendra; grandparents, Tony and Susie Vaughn; maternal great grandparents, Allen “Big Daddy” and Martha “Nannie” Stigall; aunt and uncle, Ashley and Joey Vanover and uncle Ronnie Vaughn; special cousins, Dylan, Halo, Bell Bell, Kenzie and Malchom; special friends, Logan, Mason, Chloe, Grayson and Cal and the Sullivan Heights Middle School football team, coaches, faculty and parents.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 am to 1:15 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1:30 pm with Pastor Ron Bradshaw officiating. A Committal Service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Chapel Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St, Jude Children’s Hospital online at www.stjude.org/
The care of Kylen Rhea Vaughn and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.