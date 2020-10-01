BLOUNTVILLE - Kyle Taylor, age 74, of Blountville, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the residence of his son in Bristol, Virginia. Born in Kingsport on April 24, 1946, a son of the late Charlie and Rosa Taylor, he had resided in this area his entire life. He married Eleanor Willis on November 25, 1971 in Bristol, VA. Kyle retired from GlaxoSmithKline following 30+ years of service. He was a member of Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church. Kyle will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, dad, brother and friend who loved going to antique auctions, coon hunting, spending time with his family, long drives through the country and the simple things.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Kindred Hospice and everyone that helped with his care.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 6 brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Eleanor Taylor; sons, Dwayne Kyle Taylor and wife, Amber of Kingsport, and Darrell Edward Taylor and girlfriend, Laura Turner of Bristol, VA; sisters, Juanita Hackler of Kingsport and Bonnie Salley and husband, Whyndham of Blountville; special brother and friend, Grady Taylor of Bristol, TN; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and great-nieces, great-nephews.
Services will be private.