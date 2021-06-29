ROGERSVILLE – Kyle Rines, 76, went to his Heavenly Home of Monday, June 28, 2021.
Kyle was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and was of the Baptist faith. He worked several years in construction and enjoyed farming.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Wanda Rines, son, Eddie Rines, parents, Ottie and Nisha Barrett; siblings, Grady Rines, Haskel Rines, Thelma Morelock, Clyde Rines, Willie Rines.
Kyle is survived by his sisters, Velvie Rines and Opal Arnold; sons, Ellis Rines (Sherre) and Dalla Rines; grandchildren, Coty Rines and Mason Rines; special companion, Vickie Patterson and sons, Brandon Byrd, Jason Patterson, and Eddie Patterson.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Rex McMurray officiating. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM at Barrett Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 AM.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Goad, Charles Steffey, Brandon Byrd, Johnny Arnold, Bart Travis, Chris Bradshaw, and Lucian Christian.
To leave an online message for the Rines family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Rines family.