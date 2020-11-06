SURGOINSVILLE – Kyle Levi Presley, 86, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 5, 2020 after an extended illness.
Kyle was born in 1934 to the late Arthur and Neelie Presley. He proudly served his country in the US Army. He was a sales manager for K-Mart for over 30 plus years. He took care of his wife, Pearl Helen Presley who suffered with Alzheimer’s until she passed. He was of the Baptist faith and was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church of Surgoinsville.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Pearl Helen Presley; parents, Arthur and Neelie Presley; brother, Billy, Carson, Charlie “Stumpie”. Chester “Dick”, Jesse, and Jim Presley; sisters, Eva and Dorothy McNally, Hattie and Bertha Manis.
Kyle is survived by his children, Mike Presley (Ginger), Jerry Egan and Carolyn Lindsey; grandchildren, Lakyn and Megan Presley, Lynn Egan, and Monica Lindsey; several great grandchildren, sister, Edith Case; several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 1:30 – 3:00 PM on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. The burial will follow in Church Hill Memory Gardens. Military honors will be conducted by Hawkins County Color Guard.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
A special thank you to his neighbors, Tonia and Dennis, and the staff at Church Hill Healthcare and Rehab for the wonderful care they have provided to our family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Alzheimer’s Association in Kyle’s memory.
