SURGOINSVILLE – Kyle Levi Presley, 86, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 5, 2020 after an extended illness.
A visitation will be held from 1:30 – 3:00 PM on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. The burial will follow in Church Hill Memory Gardens. Military honors will be conducted by Hawkins County Color Guard.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Alzheimer’s Association in Kyle’s memory.
