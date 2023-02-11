LENOIR CITY - Kyle Eugene Morrison, age 84 of Lenoir City, formerly of Oak Ridge, Kingsport and Fairfield Glade went to be with the Lord on February 10, 2023.
He was a wonderful man who was loved and admired by everyone who knew him. Kyle was an active member of Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church and other Methodist churches he attended. He was a 1957 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, then served in the U. S. Air Force. Kyle was also a graduate of the University of Tennessee School of Engineering. He enjoyed a successful career with Eastman Chemical Company for 31 years. Kyle was a past president of the Mechanical Engineering Society and a former Boy Scout leader. He was a former member of the Exchange Club of Kingsport. Kyle was also the Task Force Chairman, who brought the Good Samaritan Society Long Term Care Facility to Fairfield Glade, Tennessee. His hobbies included bicycling, boating, golfing, and reading until his eyesight failed. During their retirement, Kyle and his wife, Joy traveled throughout the United States, Canada, and Nova Scotia in their travel home. Kyle was happy to have completed his “Bucket List’ a few years ago.
Preceded in death by his parents, Kyle H. Morrison, and Jean Paisley Morrison.
Survived by his devoted wife of 65 years, Joyce Bell Morrison; brother, John M. Morrison of Clinton, TN; nephews, William Thomas St John, Michael Sharp and wife, Kim; niece, Sharon Long and husband, Wesley; great niece, Jessica St Moblo and husband, Josh; great nephews, Chris St John (Kayla) and Andrew St John; great-great nephews, Jet St Moblo, Jude St Moblo and Bear St Moblo; great-great nieces, Layla Mae St John and Neveah Lynn St John; several cousins to include, Lee Ellen Gunter; many friends to include, Teddi St John.
A Celebration of Kyle’s life will be held in the Spring. Memorials may be made to your local Veterans Charity. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com