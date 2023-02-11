LENOIR CITY - Kyle Eugene Morrison, age 84 of Lenoir City, formerly of Oak Ridge, Kingsport and Fairfield Glade went to be with the Lord on February 10, 2023.

He was a wonderful man who was loved and admired by everyone who knew him. Kyle was an active member of Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church and other Methodist churches he attended. He was a 1957 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, then served in the U. S. Air Force. Kyle was also a graduate of the University of Tennessee School of Engineering. He enjoyed a successful career with Eastman Chemical Company for 31 years. Kyle was a past president of the Mechanical Engineering Society and a former Boy Scout leader. He was a former member of the Exchange Club of Kingsport. Kyle was also the Task Force Chairman, who brought the Good Samaritan Society Long Term Care Facility to Fairfield Glade, Tennessee. His hobbies included bicycling, boating, golfing, and reading until his eyesight failed. During their retirement, Kyle and his wife, Joy traveled throughout the United States, Canada, and Nova Scotia in their travel home. Kyle was happy to have completed his “Bucket List’ a few years ago.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you