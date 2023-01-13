KINGSPORT - Kyle Curtis Jenkins, aged 98, entered peacefully into his final rest with the Lord on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tennessee. He was born the seventh of eight children to Hiram Thomas Jenkins and Rebecca Elizabeth Wallen in Natural Tunnel, Virginia on September 3, 1924.
After serving in the Army Air Force during World War II, Kyle went on to work for Eastman for forty years. He was a faithful participant in the church choir at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Kingsport and loved to play cards and Scrabble, watch westerns and The Price Is Right, and read Louis L’Amour. He lived in the Bloomingdale area of Kingsport for most of his life.
Kyle is preceded in death by his wife of sixty-six years, Mildred Margaret Glogau Jenkins, whom he missed every day after her passing. In addition to one sister, he is survived by three daughters: Kylene Sharpe of Rex, Georgia, JoElla Carter of Kingsport, Tennessee, and Sandra Robinson of Lilburn, Georgia. Kyle also is blessed to be survived by eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
The Jenkins family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Sunday, January 15, 2023 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 12 pm – 2 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 2 pm. Committal Service and Entombment will follow the Funeral in the Mausoleum II Chapel in East Lawn Memorial Park.
Two of Kyle's great-grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church to benefit the choral program.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Jenkins family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081