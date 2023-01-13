KINGSPORT - Kyle Curtis Jenkins, aged 98, entered peacefully into his final rest with the Lord on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tennessee. He was born the seventh of eight children to Hiram Thomas Jenkins and Rebecca Elizabeth Wallen in Natural Tunnel, Virginia on September 3, 1924.

After serving in the Army Air Force during World War II, Kyle went on to work for Eastman for forty years. He was a faithful participant in the church choir at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Kingsport and loved to play cards and Scrabble, watch westerns and The Price Is Right, and read Louis L’Amour. He lived in the Bloomingdale area of Kingsport for most of his life.

