SURGOINSVILLE – Krunch Glen Day, a.k.a. “The Equalizer”, 56 of Surgoinsville, passed away March 27, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport after a brief illness.
A visitation will be held from 12:00 – 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. Please keep in mind the CDC guidelines. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM with Beau James officiating. The burial will follow at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens with Rev. Jessie Hartgrove officiating. Special parking will be available for anyone wanting to ride their motorcycles.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Johnson -Arrowood Funeral Home to help the family with funeral expenses.
