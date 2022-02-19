Kristy Ann Fletcher went to be with the Lord and her mother on Monday, February 14, 2022.
Kristy was born January 28, 1974 in Adana, Turkey. She has lived and traveled in many different countries and regions, including England, Philippines, and Anchorage, Alaska. Kristy was a loving mother, wife, and caregiver. She was a CNA and enjoyed reading and being with her family.
Kristy was preceded in death by her mother, Evon Eischen; both her maternal and paternal grandparents
Left to cherish her memories is her husband, Troy Fletcher; sons, Casey (Buddy) Collins and William Fletcher; father, Douglas Eischen; father and mother in-law, Bill and Louise Munden; brother Stephen Eischen (Deborah Harrison); sisters, Cindy (Roger) Adams and Sherri Skinner (Lori Ogle); niece, Staci (Dustin) Hixson; as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins
In honor of her love of animals, in lieu of flowers please make donations to Petworks Animal Services in Kingsport.
