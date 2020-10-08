DUFFIELD - Kristie Michelle Love, 50 of Duffield, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at her residence. She was born February 22, 1970. Kristie was known in her early life as one of the best basketball players in the state of Virginia. However, she grew into so much more. Kristie could make friends with anyone and lived to bring a smile to those around her. In her 50 years on Earth, she truly earned her last name. She will be remembered as a woman with a huge heart who loved to show her love for her family, friends, and for the Lord. She was a graduate of Rye Cove High School and the University of Virgina’s College at Wise, and was employed by Scott County School Systems. She previously worked proudly with the Lee County DCS and Harvest Child Care Ministries.
Kristie is survived by her parents, Lloyd and Christine Love; husband, Danny Bledsoe; daughter, Jasmine and husband, Scott Blake, with grandchildren, Carter and Cash Blake; son, Jeremy Carter and wife, Kayla; father of her children, James Carter; stepson, Daniel Bledsoe; sister, Anita and husband, Jeff DeBoard; brother, Tony Love; grandmother, Monnie Robbins; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles who carry countless memories of Kristie onward.
The graveside service will be open to the public at the Berry Family Cemetery at 2pm on Friday, October 9, 2020 with Pastor Jeff DeBoard officiating. Family and friends will be serving as pallbearers. The address is 8156 Fairview Road Duffield, VA 24244. All friends and family are invited to join.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City is serving the Love family