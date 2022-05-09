Kristie Juanita Steele Hoard was born June 9, 1971 in Kingsport, TN. She graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School. Kristie was known to us as "Suga Bear" and always had a beautiful smile and a big heart. Most importantly, she loved her family.
Kristie was preceded in death by her father, Steven Hoard.
To cherish her memory, she leaves behind her father, Bobby Jo Loftin; loving mother, Donna Loftin; siblings, Jeremiah Loftin and Josiah Loftin; god-brother, Atwan Kay; three children, Derrick Steele of Virginia Beach, Jabez Steele, and Kosiah Steele, both of Kingsport; grandson, Lincoln Cree; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Services will be conducted Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 12 pm from Mt. Zion Holiness Church. The family will receive friends from 11 am until the time of service. Interment will follow at Holston View Cemetery Weber City Va. Professional service and care of Ms. Kristie Steele Hoard and family ate entrusted to Clark Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service Inc. (423) 245-4971