Kristie Juanita Steele Hoard was born June 9, 1971 in Kingsport, TN. She graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School. Kristie was known as "Suga Bear" and always had a beautiful smile and a big heart. Most importantly, she loved her family.
Kristie was preceded in death by her father, Steven Hoard.
To cherish her memory, she leaves behind her father, Bobby Jo Loftin; loving mother, Donna Loftin; four children, Derrick Steele of Norfolk, Virginia, Jamarl Steele, Jabez Steele, and Kosiah Steele, all of Kingsport; siblings, Jeremiah Loftin, Josiah Loftin, and Shasha Loftin; god-brother, Antoine Kay; grandson, Lincoln Cree; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Services for Ms. Kristie Hoard will be conducted Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 12 pm from Mt. Zion Holiness Church. The family will receive friends from 11 am until the time of service. Pastor Lester Turner, Sr. is officiating. Professional service and care of Ms. Kristie J. Steele Hoard and family are entrusted to Clark Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service Inc. (423) 245-4971