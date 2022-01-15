KINGSPORT - Kristi Nicole Ferguson, 27 of Kingsport, TN went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 3, 2022, after a period of declining health.
She loved her family and most importantly her children, Preston and Naomi. She was a bright light in this world and her memory will surely carry on.
Kristi was preceded in death by her father, Brian Ferguson; and grandmother, Connie Faye Guy. Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Preston Lawrence Brosseau and Naomi Honey Canty; her mother, Michelle Ferguson; sister, Deanna Dawn Howington; brothers, Joshua Brian Guy and fiancé Summer Baines, Jesse Wayne Ferguson and wife Jessica; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and special friend, Bethany Banes.
Graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
