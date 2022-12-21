Krissy Tipton Dec 21, 2022 25 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save “The amount of heartache we feel can only be measured by the amount of love we have felt.”KINGSPORT – Krissy Tipton, 48, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 19, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.A Celebration of Life service will be held at 6:00 pm Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Gate City United Methodist Church with Pastor Michael Vaughn offering words of comfort.The family will receive friends immediately following the celebration in the fellowship hall.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given directly to Gate City United Methodist Church Ministries, 255 Walnut St, Gate City, VA 24251.The family wishes to thank the caregivers of Ballad hospice & cancer center and UT Medical Center.To express condolences to the family, please visit www.cartertrent.comCarter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is in charge of the arrangements.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags United Methodist Church Gate City Christianity Va Michael Vaughn Contribution Condolence Caregiver Recommended for you