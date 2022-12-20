“The amount of heartache we feel can only be measured by the amount of love we have felt.”
KINGSPORT – Krissy Tipton, 48, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 19, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.
“The amount of heartache we feel can only be measured by the amount of love we have felt.”
KINGSPORT – Krissy Tipton, 48, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 19, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.
Krissy Tipton enjoyed the last 17 years of her life spending time with the love of her life, Mick Spivey. Family was important to Krissy, and she took great pleasure in mothering her nieces and nephews. She loved the outdoors and being in nature. She was a member of Gate City United Methodist Church and enjoyed serving in the missions of her church body.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Paul Tipton; paternal grandparents, Cecil and Esther Tipton; maternal grandparents, Rita and Mark Willie.
Surviving are her loving fiancé, Mick Spivey; mother, Rita D. Tipton; sisters, Robin (Bob) Richards, Valerie (Phil) Lee and Dawn (Mark) Williams; brother, Mark (Cindie) Tipton; nieces and nephews, Leanna Robbins, Autumn Sloan, Allison Robbins, Reece Williams, Andrew Williams, Morgan Tipton and Madison Tipton; extended family members that helped care for Krissy.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 6:00 pm Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Gate City United Methodist Church with Pastor Michael Vaughn offering words of comfort.
The family will receive friends immediately following the celebration in the fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given directly to Gate City United Methodist Church Ministries, 255 Walnut St, Gate City, VA 24251.
The family wishes to thank the caregivers of Ballad hospice & cancer center and UT Medical Center.
To express condolences to the family, please visit www.cartertrent.com
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is in charge of the arrangements.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.