KINGSPORT - Kolton Parker Helbert 27, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on December 8, 2021 as a result of a tragic accident on the railroad.
He was a 2012 graduate of Bassett High School in Bassett, VA he later went on to receive his associates degree from Patrick Henry Community College in 2014. In 2015 he graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Virginia Commonwealth University. He was currently pursuing his Master of Divinity from Liberty University. Kolton was a former employee of the National College Institute in Martinsville, VA. He also served as a Police Officer with the Martinsville City Police Department before moving to Kingsport, TN. Kolton was a valuable asset to National Salvage and Services of Bloomington, Indiana where he was currently employed and enjoyed traveling for his career. He was former member of Stone Memorial Christian Church in Collinsville, VA after moving to Kingsport he became a devoted member of Grace Point Fellowship Church serving on the praise and worship team. Kolton was a member of Troop 166 in Collinsville, VA where he achieved the honor of Eagle Scout. He was a God fearing man who was very passionate about music and serving the Lord and will be greatly missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Bruce Washington Hodgson Jr.; paternal grandmother, Lucille Dye Helbert.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Janice Hodgson Stevenson and husband William (Bill); father, Kevin Helbert and wife Heather; sister, Chelsea Kelly and husband Josh; brother, Tanner Bishop; maternal grandmother, Rebecca Pratt Hodgson; along with several special aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 5 PM to 7 PM on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Grace Point Fellowship Church. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Paul Warrick and Pastor Tim Wood officiating.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 AM on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Mountain View Cemetery in Bristol, VA. Pallbearers will be Dwayne Hodgson, Andrew Hodgson, Michael Hodgson, Tanner Bishop, Josh Kelly, and Jordan Roop. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 AM.
A celebration of life service will be conducted on January 9, 2022 at 2 PM at Stone Memorial Christian Church in Collinsville, VA.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Grace Point Fellowship Church.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Helbert family.