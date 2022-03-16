DUFFIELD, VA - Kolon Craig Kedziora, 62, Duffield, VA passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Gate City Funeral Home, www.gatecityfunerals.com.
