Kitty Marie Hicks, born January 26, 1934, went home to be with the Lord on December 22, 2021, at the age of 87. She was born to James and Myrtle Hicks in Pennington Gap, VA, at the cost of a baby pig to the midwife. Kitty became the matriarch of the family at the age of 14 with her mother’s passing, raising her 2 sisters and brother. She then began her own family having 4 children. She would face many struggles and hardships throughout her life and she did it with a strong hand and a loving heart that only a woman of her quality could have done. She made many sacrifices with no complaints in order to provide for her children. Kitty was always there with sound advice, words of encouragement, or a smile and laughter that would light up the day. She is going to be truly missed in our family. We are exceedingly blessed that she has left us with a love and values of life that will carry us through until we see her again.
She is survived by her children; daughter, Yvonne Everson of Charlotte, NC; sons, Scott Fields of Greeneville, TN, Tyler Fields and wife, Barbara of Church Hill, TN, and Tad Fields of Kingsport, TN; grandchildren, Melissa Braun and husband, Colin of Stanley, NC, and Daylon Fields of Phoenix, AZ; along with several nieces, nephews and a precious little Chihuahua, Angel Belle.
A graveside service will be held for Kitty at 2:00 pm on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Morrison Chapel Church Cemetery in Kingsport, with Rev. Matthew Clark officiating and music by Joe Hoskins. All those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your local animal shelter.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill is proudly serving the Hicks family.