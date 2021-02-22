GREENVILLE - Kirk W. Short, 58, of Greeneville, formerly of Kingsport, passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021, at Greeneville Community Hospital East, Greeneville following a period of declining health.
Due to COVID-19 the family requests masks be worn and social distancing be observed.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm to 5:45 pm Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6:00 pm with Pastor Phil Whittemore officiating.
The Celebration of Life Service may be viewed live by visiting https://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/authorise.php?k=1613958410102033
A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at the St. Joseph Chapel FWB Church Cemetery, 790 McDonald Rd, Midway, TN 37809.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Valerie Short to help with funeral expenses.
The care of Kirk W. Short and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.