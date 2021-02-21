GREENVILLE - Kirk W. Short, 58, of Greeneville, formerly of Kingsport, passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021, at Greeneville Community Hospital East, Greeneville following a period of declining health.
He was born in Kingsport and had lived in Greeneville for the past 15 years.
Kirk attended Ketron High School and earned his GED in 2007. He formerly worked at Pet Dairy, Kmart and was currently employed by Premium Waters, Greeneville. Kirk attended Mount Calvary Presbyterian Church and Lynn Garden Evangelical Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding the Creeper Trail, NASCAR and watching football.
He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Buck Baxter and stepsister, Dee Dee Blevins.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Marie Lane, Sara Short and wife, Antonia Estep, Samantha Short and Tabitha Short; 13 grandchildren; mother, Gayle Baxter; father, Ronald Short and wife, Sandra; siblings, Eric Short and wife, Julie, Natalie McClure and fiancé, Jeff Castle and Valerie Short; stepbrother, Michael Blevins and wife, Pam; fiancé, LaTonnya Howard; five nieces; one nephew and several friends.
Due to COVID-19 the family requests masks be worn, and social distancing be observed.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm to 5:45 pm Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6:00 pm with Pastor Phil Whittemore officiating.
The Celebration of Life Service may be viewed live by visiting https://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/authorise.php?k=1613958410102033
A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at the St. Joseph Chapel FWB Church Cemetery, 790 McDonald Rd, Midway, TN 37809.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Valerie Short to help with funeral expenses.
The care of Kirk W. Short and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.