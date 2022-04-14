EAST STONE GAP, VA - Kirby Keith Hearl, 65, went to be with the Lord in the early morning of April 14, 2022.
He was a world traveler. He had spent the last 40 years as a resident of East Stone Gap. Kirby was a member of East Stone Gap Baptist Church.
He was a loving father and will be missed by many people across the country. A man truly loved by everyone; his loss will be felt by a great many people.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Pam Hearl; sons, Christopher Hearl and his wife, Claudia and granddaughter, Emma, of Hawaii, and Seaton “Seth” Hearl, East Stone Gap; his mother and father, George and Doris Hearl, Abingdon, Va.; sister, Angela Hearl Mathers and husband, Mike of Tallahassee, Fla.; and mother-in-law, Mary Cole, East Stone Gap.
The family will receive friends from 11:00am – 1:00pm on Saturday, April 17, 2022 at East Stone Gap Baptist Church. The service will follow at 1:00pm with Dr. Lonnie Brooks officiating.
Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery in East Stone Gap.
Pallbearers will be: Seth Hearl, Chris Hearl, Junior Cole, Randy Holden, Eddie Watson and Scott Parsons.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the East Stone Gap Baptist Church, P. O. Box 100, East Stone Gap, Va. 24246.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Hearl family.
To view the obituary online and offer condolences, visit www.gilliamfuneralhome.com.