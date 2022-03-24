Kinglynn Ray James Roberson infant son of Austin Morris and Lindsey Roberson went to be with Jesus on Sunday, March 20, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Denise Rochester; maternal great-grandmother, Ilicia Persinger.
In addition to his parents he is survived by his sister, Maezlee Morris; maternal grandfather, Dwayne Roberson and wife Tracy; great-grandfather, Johnny Persinger and wife Rita; uncle, Austin Roberson and wife Shana; sister, Latisha Roberson; cousins, Miami June Roberson, Brylie Roberson, Daisy Roberson, and Bryson Roberson; special family members, Brenda Bowers, Tex Bowers, and Weston Wallen.
To express condolences to the family please visit ww.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Roberson family.