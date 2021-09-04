MOUNT CARMEL- Kimberly Renee Simpson Skelton, 56, departed this life peacefully, Saturday, September 4, 2021, at home after a long hard battle with cancer.
She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, and sister and will be missed by all who knew her.
Kim was preceded in death by her father, Alley Simpson, and mother-in-law, Virginia Skelton.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 39 years, Gary Skelton; sons, Garrett Skelton and Grant Skelton (fiancé, Jordan Christian); mother, Nelda (Nana) Simpson; sister Traci Newland; brother-in-law, Danny (Dawn) Skelton; sister-in-law, Donna Skelton; father-in-law, Paul Skelton; special nephews, Tyler (Sarah) Skelton and Todd Skelton; special friend, Aundrea Christian; granddogs Manning, Neyland, and Nutter.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Monday, September 6, 2021, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Phil Whittemore officiating. The family requests anyone attending the service to please wear a mask. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Elm Springs Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 AM to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be Jody Newland, Danny Skelton, Houston Wilmont, Robert Jennings, Brent Davis, Jeremy Jones, and Dylan Roberson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Todd Skelton, Tyler Skelton, and Ray Carter.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice in Kim’s memory.
A special thanks to the staff at Oncology of Kingsport.
To leave an online message for the Skelton family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Skelton family.