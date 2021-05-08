Kimberly Marie Bobbett, age 54 was born on August 27, 1966, and went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 27, 2021 in Kingsport, TN. She was a resident of Conway, SC, and most recently was living in Kingsport, TN.
Kimberly was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Irene and Cletus Dixon and her paternal grandparents, Mary and Richard W. Thomas.
She is survived by her husband, Mark Bobbett of Conway, S.C.; daughter, Heather Miller; son, Zachary Miller; grandchildren, Isabella Davis, Cadence Davis, and Bryce Bartlett; parents, Sandra and Richard N. Thomas of Kingsport, TN and brother, David R. Thomas (Becky Thomas) of Bristol, TN.
A memorial service was held May 4, 2021 at Trinity Memorial Center in Kingsport, TN