GATE CITY, VA – Kimberly Lynn Tipton, 38, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 14, 2022 at Nova Health and Rehab. Center.
She was born in Kingsport, TN on August 18, 1983. Kimberly touched the lives of all her family and friends. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Surviving are her parents, Kenny and Jackie Tipton; sisters, Greta Shelton and Melinda Lockhart; brothers, Marvin Tipton and Kenny Wayne Tipton; several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 am Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Tipton-Davidson Cemetery, Bellamy-Tipton Rd, Gate City, VA. with her nephew Jacob Lockhart providing words of comfort. Family and friends planning to attend, please meet at the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Nova Health and Rehab, Caris Hospice and to her special friend at Nova, Nancy Kilgore, who she loved.
To express condolences to the Tipton family, please visit our website www.cartertrent.com
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is assisting the Tipton family with the arrangements.