GATE CITY, VA - Kimberly “Kim” Potts, age 60, of Gate City, VA went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family and “sister” Jilda.
Kimberly was born January 15, 1961 and was the daughter of the late Clarence and Dorothy Light Potts. She had worked as a front-end manager with Oakwood/ White’s Grocery. Kimberly attended Calvary Lighthouse Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Karen Smith.
She is survived by her son, Blake Ratliff and wife Amanda; grandchildren, Audrina Ratliff and Chloe Ratliff; sister, Jilda Gilliam and husband Jackie; brother, Chris Potts and wife LeAnn; brother-in-law, Gene Smith; niece, Katie Potts and partner Mellissa; nephews, Jordan Potts and wife Megan, David Smith and wife Vicki, and Brad Gilliam; several special nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 26, 2021, from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 4:00 PM in the chapel with Pastor Danny Sykes officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be Gene Smith, David Smith, Jordan Potts, Mike Light, Chris Potts, Brad Gilliam and Kenny Pleasant.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com
