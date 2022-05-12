GRAY - Kimberly Kaye Bonner aged 61 years, of Gray, passed away Monday morning on May 9, 2022, at her home due to cardiopulmonary issues.
The family will receive friends from 3-5:00 pm on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Strong Tower Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 5:00 pm with Pastor Jody Jenkins officiating.
The graveside service will be held on Sunday at 2:00 pm at East Tennessee Cemetery. Those planning to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 p.m.
Memorial contributions can be made to Strong Tower Baptist Church, 1022 Old Stage Rd., Johnson City, TN 37615.
