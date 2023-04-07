BRISTOL, VA/DRYDEN, VA - Kimberly Kay Clark, 57, passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Lee County Community Hospital.

She was born in Norfolk, Va. on May 8, 1965. She was a graduate of the Mount Herman High School, Portsmouth, Va. She was member of First Baptist Church in Big Stone Gap, Va.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you