BRISTOL, VA/DRYDEN, VA - Kimberly Kay Clark, 57, passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Lee County Community Hospital.
She was born in Norfolk, Va. on May 8, 1965. She was a graduate of the Mount Herman High School, Portsmouth, Va. She was member of First Baptist Church in Big Stone Gap, Va.
To know her was to love her. God gave us a special child to love and care for. He instilled in us all the love and grace that Jesus thought we needed and gave Kimberly a special covering to go with her in life. She knew and had it.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, E. P. and Myrtle (Snader) Clark; maternal grandparents, John C. and Doris Louise Sult; special uncle, John C. Sult, Jr.; uncles, John Clark, Bert Clark, Frank Clark, Harold Clark; aunts, Hellen Hopkins, Nancy Diets, Mary Delph and Agnes Grubb.
Surviving are her parents, Joe and Betty (Sult) Clark; uncle, Henry Clark (Linda); special cousins, Crystal Norton, Sue Smith and Anita Fisher; numerous cousins and friends; and her Godmother, Becky Boodt.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1:00pm Monday, April 10, 2023, at Mountain Home V.A. Veterans Cemetery, Johnson City, Tn. with Dr. Garrett Sheldon officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45pm Monday.
Pallbearers will be: Jay Grubb, Jr., Stetson Norton, Steven Clark, Blake Clark, Brayden Kelly and Melvin “Bo” Kelly.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Clark family.