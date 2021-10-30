KINGSPORT - Kimberly Grace Monk Steele, 55, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.
Kimberly was born on April 22, 1966, in Kingsport, to the late James Earl Monk and Maxine Richardson Monk.
She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, significant other, sister and friend. Kimberly was most proud of being a grandmother to three wonderful grandchildren whom she adored more than anything. She worked for Wholesale Furniture in Kingsport for over 20 years.
Left to cherish Kimberly’s memory are her son, Steven Steele (Tiffany); daughter, Rebekah Long (Steven); significant other of over 25 years, Frank Fonseca; step-son, Frankie Fonseca; step-mother, Yvonne Monk; grandchildren, Brayden Steele, Bryleigh and Mickensie Long; brother, James “Felphie” Monk and special friend of the family, Kevin White.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 6:00 pm, Tuesday, November 2, 2021, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services. A Celebration of Kimberly’s life will begin at 6:00 pm with Pastor Eddie McAmis officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kimberly’s honor to the American Heart Association by visiting www.heart.org
