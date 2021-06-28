KENNETT, MO - Kimberly Diane Easley "Kim", age 43, of Kennett, MO, formerly of Blountville, TN passed away suddenly on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.She went to Sullivan Central High School.
Kim was a loving wife, mother, sister, daughter, aunt and friend to all.
She was preceded in death by her father, Kenny Hicks; mother, Shirley Shackelford; brother, Billy Ashby; sister, April Hicks; and nephew Nathan Easley.
She is survived by her husband of 20 years, J.D. Easley, Jr.; daughter, Christine Easley; son, Billy Easley; siblings, Donny Hicks, Danny Hicks, Stacy Hicks, Deborah Thompson, Shaunda Hicks, William Taylor and Eddie Burks; mother and father-in-law, Joe and Shirley McElhaney; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, as well as a host of other family and friends.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 2 PM at Trinity Memorial. The family will have a visitation from 12PM until 2PM prior to the service. A graveside will follow the funeral in Rooty Branch Church Cemetery in Bristol, TN.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.