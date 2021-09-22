Kimberly Dawn Hickman McGuire, 63, passed away in the early morning hours of September 15, 2021, in Hendersonville, NC, surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mack and Flo Ella Hickman, and Stuart and Ruby Freeman, and several other family members.
Kimberly graduated from Sullivan Center High School in 1976 and attended ETSU. At age 55, she decided to finish her education by attending Blue Ridge Community College, earning her Associates Degree in Web Design, making her family extremely proud.
Kimberly is survived by her parents, Barbara and Mack Hickman, of Kingsport; sister, Laurie Wright and husband Jeff of Johnson City; daughter, Ashley Simmons and husband Jason; granddaughter, Patience of Spartanburg, SC; nephew, Josh Estes and daughter Kinley of Jonesboro; former husband, Barry McGuire of Kingsport; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Pardee Hospital, Dr. Anthony and his staff for their excellent care of Kim.
The family will receive friends on Monday, September 27, 2021, from 1 – 2pm, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral Service will be held immediately following visitation at 2pm, with Rev. Chris Brown. Graveside service will conducted at 3pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park, Garden of the Last Supper. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 3pm.
The family would like to thank Four Seasons Hospice for their exemplar service and compassion on Kim’s behalf.
The family request that masks be worn to protect yourself and others.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to your favorite charity.
