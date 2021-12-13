KINGSPORT -- Kimberly Dawn Hammitt, 59, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 12, 2021.
She was born on March 3, 1962 in Washington, D.C. Kimberly was an active member of Kingsport Community Church. She graduated from Ketron High School in 1980. Kimberly worked at various restaurants in the Kingsport area, was a big Tennessee Vols fan and she loved going to the Farmers Market.
She was preceded in death by her father, Johnnie L. Hammitt and her grandparents, Clayborn and Pauline Castle.
Surviving are her mother, Sandra Hammitt; brothers, Dale (Renee) Hammitt and Bryan Hammitt; sister, Lessa Schutt; nephews, Landon (Whitney) Hammitt and son, Cameron, Hayden Hammitt, Richard Hammitt and Johnathan Hammitt; aunts, Wanda Grissom and Audrey Smith; special friends, Barbara Adams and Judy Gray.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 PM Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Kingsport Community Church, 2316 Memorial Blvd, Kingsport, TN. Services will follow at 7:00 PM with Pastor Stephen Collins and Pastor Ron Lowe officiating. Music will be provided by Mark Stayton.
Lets honor Kim by wearing Tennessee orange to the service.
To express condolences to the Hammitt family, please visit our website www.cartertrent.com
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Hammitt family.