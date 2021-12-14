KINGSPORT -- Kimberly Dawn Hammitt, 59, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 12, 2021.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 PM Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Kingsport Community Church, 2316 Memorial Blvd, Kingsport, TN. Services will follow at 7:00 PM with Pastor Stephen Collins and Pastor Ron Lowe officiating. Music will be provided by Mark Stayton.
Lets honor Kim by wearing Tennessee orange to the service.
