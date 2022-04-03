KINGSPORT - Kimberly Alisa Fields Woods, age 54 of Kingsport, entered into eternal rest with her Lord and Savior on April 2, 2022 following a courageous battle with cancer. Kim was born on September 6, 1967 in Sullivan County, TN to Ralph and Wanda Fields. In August of 1983, Kim married the love of her life, Gary Woods, and after 38 years of a beautiful life together he survives.
Kim was a “Racer” at heart. She loved car racing and drag racing. She enjoyed the outdoors and gardening. She found peace in playing with her furry pal, Abby.
Kim was preceded in death by her father, Ralph Fields; and brother, David Fields. Left to cherish Kim’s memory and keep her unconditional love in their hearts are her loving husband, Gary Woods; son, Chris Woods; mother, Wanda Fields; brothers, Tim Fields, and Sammy Fields; grandmother, Nancy Fields; nephew, Adam Fields and wife Candice; special great niece, whom Kim dearly loved, Raylianna “Maurcy” Fields; great nephew, Brycen Hartgrove; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Andrew Memorial Baptist Church. The funeral service will be at 1:00 pm with Jimmy Gross and Jamie Mauk officiating. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 pm at Hermon United Methodist Church Cemetery. Family and friends will be serving as pallbearers.
Carter Trent Funeral Home Kingsport has the honor of serving the Woods family.