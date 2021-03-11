HARRIMAN - Kimberley Marie King, age 63 of Harriman went to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, March 7, 2021. Of the Christian faith. Kimberley was a loving daughter, wife, mother and grandmother. Preceded in death by mother, Charlotte Vandergriff; and brother, Eric Vandergriff. Survived by husband, Gary King; children, Devon Hailey, Glenda Hailey, and Tiffany Hailey; father, Claude Vandergriff; grandchildren, Austin Washington, Grace Hailey, Addyson Bell, Jake Freeman, and Parker Seaton. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com