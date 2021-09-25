MT. CARMEL - Kimberley Kaye Christian, 34, of Mt. Carmel, entered into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, September 23, 2021, with her family by her side.
Kimberley was born in Kingsport on April 24, 1987, and was a 2005 graduate of Gate City High School.
Kimberley was a loving and devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend.
She worked at Pal’s on Stone Drive for over 10 years and was well known around the region for her handmade woodworking arts and crafts.
She attended Central Assembly of God in Kingsport for many years.
Preceding Kimberley in death are her mother-in-law, Lynne Kodak.
Left to cherish Kimberley’s memory are her loving husband of 11 years, Brandon Christian; daughter, Emma Kaye Christian; parents, Ronnie and Diana Graham; brothers, Bobby Hall, Chris (Brandy) Graham and Preston (Angel) Graham; father-in-law, Lynell (Ula) Christian; nieces, Rylee Hall and Kaylee Graham; nephew, Grayson Graham special friends, Brandi Dorton, Kaleena Snapp and Ashley (Michael) Anglin; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and many more friends. She loved her “doogies” Nova, Laney and Sadie dearly.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 pm Tuesday, September 28, 2021, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home or any time at the home.
Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Phil Kestner officiating.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 11:00 am, Wednesday, September 29, 2021, in Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to thank Bailey Hunt, Dr. Abbott and the staff at Holston Valley Medical Center for the care and compassion given to Kimberley.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com.
The care of Kimberley Kaye Christian and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.