It is with broken hearts we share that Kim Marshall has received her heavenly reward and has gone home to be with the Lord on February 10th, 2021 after a brief illness.
Kim was a graduate of Lynn View High School ('77). She was a lover of life and loved everyone. Kim had a heart too big for her chest and was a giver to all. She always had a smile on her face and had a radiant personality. People always found themselves gravitating towards her. Kim was everyone's go-to person. She was a mother to so many, not only her kids. Kim made everyone she met feel welcome, loved and never judged by her eyes. More than anything, she loved her family, and they were her whole world.
She is preceded in death by her late husband and father of her girls, Stephen Banks; father, Carl Smith; maternal and paternal grandparents; a very special aunt, Bobbie Carter; and many other aunts and uncles.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Ted Marshall; her daughters, Jami Bellamy (John) and Stefani Banks-Huggins; grandchildren, Caleb Gilmore, Andrew Huggins and Hannah Dulaney; her mother, Joan Smith; her sister, Michelle Kirk (Shane); brother, Carl Smith II; as well as several nieces whom she loved dearly.
A visitation will be held at Trinity Memorial Centers on Saturday, February 13th, 2021 from 12:00pm until 1:00pm with a funeral service to follow. Graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery following the funeral.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the nursing staff at Holston Valley Medical Center; especially Jennifer from Wilcox Hall and Michelle in the ICU.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.