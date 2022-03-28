ROGERSVILLE - Kim Golden Matthews, age 62, of Rogersville, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022 in Rogersville.
She graduated from Rogersville High School.
She was preceded in death by her father, G.A Golden Jr.
She is survived by husband, Glen Matthews; son, Eric (Sarah) Gordon; mother, Phyllis Pruitt Golden; stepchildren, Tammy (Daniel) Munson and John (Sherri) Matthews; grandchildren, Savana Gordon, Grace Gordon, Matthew Gordon, John Gordon, Cindy Munoz, Brandy Collins, Jamie Bear, Katie Ridenhour, Sara Lucas, and Ben Matthews; brother, Gregory Golden; sisters, Gwen Golden Holloway (Rusty), Brooke Golden West, Georgina Golden Browder (Mike); step sisters, Debbie (David) Bundren and Dena Alley; step mother, Donna Golden; and several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family will receive friends anytime at the home of her mother, Phyllis Golden.
