JONESVILLE, VA - Kila Joyce Gregory age 89 of Jonesville, VA was born May 18, 1932 in Jonesville, VA and passed away November 5, 2021 at Lee Health and Rehab in Pennington Gap, VA.
She enjoyed collecting stamps, bird watching and was a proud member of the DAR.
She was preceded in death by her parents James and Minnie Gregory and one brother JD Gregory.
Kila is survived by two sisters Ola Russell of Jonesville, VA and Shirley Ward of Columbia, SC. She is also survived by three nieces Debbie Gibbs, Marty Reeves and Anita Willis, two nephews Gary Russell and Roger Ward, great-nieces Lindsey Turley, Caitlyn Russell, Lillie Ward, great-nephews Justin Russell and Benjamin Ward Visitation will be from 5:00 until 7:00 PM Friday, November 12, 2021 at Province Funeral Home in Jonesville, VA.
A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM with John Risse officiating.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Jonesville, VA.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 9:00 AM Saturday to go to the cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.provincefuneralhome.com.
Province Funeral Home of Jonesville, VA is in charge of the arrangements.
We are located at 29521 Wilderness Rd. Jonesville, VA 24263 Phone 276-346-3553
Province Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family of Kila Joyce Gregory.