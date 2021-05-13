BIG STONE GAP/ NORTON, VA - Kevin Michael Lavender "Lav" 43, passed away unexpectedly on Monday May 10, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
"Lav" graduated High School class of 1996, from Powell Valley High. He played football, baseball, and wrestling for the Viking's. He was part of many State Championship teams. He was a kind spirit, who always thought of others before himself. He cherished his time spent with his father watching sports. He was a true family man that enjoyed trips to High Knob to capture pictures of the mountains, that he called home. He will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, Zeb and Jane Whitt, and Leon and Rose Lavender, his sister, Mary Ann Penley.
He is survived by his fiancé, Molly Orr of the home, his two sons: Cash Speer, and Justice Lavender both of the home, his parents Mary Jane and Larry Lavender, his aunts, Edna Lanahan, and Violet Moreiera, uncle, Scott Talley, other close and cherished friends and family.
The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 14, 2021 at Holding Funeral Home for the visitation. The funeral service will be conducted following with Pastor Wayne Hagar officiating.
The committal service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. in Powell Valley Memorial Gardens, those wishing to attend are asked to assemble at 10:30 to go in procession to the cemetery.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Holding Funeral Home is honored to serve the Family of Kevin Michael Lavender.